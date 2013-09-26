SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korea's supreme court
overturned a three-year jail sentence against Hanwha Group
chairman Kim Seung-youn for breach of trust and other charges on
Thursday, sending the case back to a lower court.
The business tycoon had been convicted of using Hanwha
affiliates to "unfairly support" companies he owned under
assumed names, causing losses to South Korea's 10th biggest
conglomerate.
In April, a Seoul appellate court reduced his sentence to
three years from the four years imposed in August last year. Kim
was taken to prison after the first ruling last year but the
sentence was suspended temporarily earlier this year because he
was in poor health.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Michelle Kim; Editing by Paul
Tait)