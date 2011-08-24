* Q2 loss $0.13/ADS vs profit $0.53/ADS yr-ago

* Q2 shipments down 17 pct

* Sees meeting lower end of FY shipment view

* Shares down as much as 11 pct (Adds sector details; updates share movement)

Aug 24 Chinese photovoltaic cell maker Hanwha SolarOne Co swung to a second-quarter loss and said it would only meet the lower end of its full-year shipment outlook hurt by subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy -- the solar sector's largest markets.

Hanwha shares, which fell as much as 11 percent on Wednesday morning to their lowest since April 2009, were trading down at $3.60 on Nasdaq.

The company now expects full-year module shipments to be at the lower end of its outlook of 1-1.2 gigawatts.

"We were not insulated from the difficult operating environment ... regulatory changes in Italy, rapidly falling module prices, industry over capacity and large channel inventories all negatively affected our second quarter results," Chief Executive Ki-Joon Hong said in a statement.

Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy earlier this year triggered a global glut of solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

Bigger peers JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd , Trina Solar , MEMC Electronic Materials Inc and First Solar Inc have warned that the industry's rapid price declines will further hurt business.

In May, Hanwha had warned of a weak second quarter, but said shipments would rebound at the start of the third quarter and backed its full-year shipment view, helped by demand in the United States, China and emerging solar markets.

Shipments in the April-June period fell 17 percent from the preceding three-month period.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $10.7 million, or 13 cents per American Depository Share (ADS) compared with a profit $40.2 million, or 53 cents per ADS, a year-ago.

Excluding items, the company lost 12 cents per basic ADS.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $277.1 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 12 cents per ADS on revenue of $272.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair, Roshni Menon)