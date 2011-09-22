* Co says agreement provides for five-year loan in US
dollars
* Loan led by Standard Chartered Bank and Korea Development
Bank
Sept 22 Chinese solar cell maker Hanwha SolarOne
Co Ltd said it has obtained a five-year loan of $100
million from Standard Chartered Bank and Korea
Development Bank .
"The new loan facility provides us with the capital
resources to fund our continued business expansion, and we view
it as a critical component of our financial plan," Hanwha Chief
Financial Officer Jay SEO said.
The photovoltaic cell maker said the deal provides for loans
in US dollars.
Hanwha shares, which have lost around 70 percent of their
value this year, closed at $2.53 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)