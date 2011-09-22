* Co says agreement provides for five-year loan in US dollars

* Loan led by Standard Chartered Bank and Korea Development Bank

Sept 22 Chinese solar cell maker Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd said it has obtained a five-year loan of $100 million from Standard Chartered Bank and Korea Development Bank .

"The new loan facility provides us with the capital resources to fund our continued business expansion, and we view it as a critical component of our financial plan," Hanwha Chief Financial Officer Jay SEO said.

The photovoltaic cell maker said the deal provides for loans in US dollars.

Hanwha shares, which have lost around 70 percent of their value this year, closed at $2.53 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)