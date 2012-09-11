Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
Sept 11 Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd posted a wider quarterly loss as prices for solar products remain depressed.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $42 million, or 50 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $10.7 million, or 13 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 39 percent to $168.7 million.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.