UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 30 China-based Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd's quarterly loss narrowed as its shipments rose sharply and panel prices improved.
Net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $36.4 million, or 43 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $48.2 million, or 57 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 40 percent to $179.2 million.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.