BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13
* Company shipped 163 Da Vinci surgical systems compared with 158 in q4 of 2015
Jan 6 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says a Zhejiang-based pharmaceutical subsidiary was recognized as high-tech enterprise
* Says subsidiary to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)