FRANKFURT Oct 16 Container shipping group
Hapag-Lloyd has received bids for all of the shares on
offer for its planned stock market flotation on Oct. 30, a
person familiar with the deal said.
"Books are fully covered including greenshoe (overallotment
option)," the source said on Friday.
While any initial public offering (IPO) usually needs orders
twice the amount of shares on offer to go through smoothly, the
so-called "covered message", meaning the order book is fully
subscribed, is an important signal for potential investors
planning to buy shares in the stock market listing.
Hapag-Lloyd had trimmed its offering amid wobbly markets and
on Wednesday said it now expected to raise about $300 million
from the sale of shares to investors.
