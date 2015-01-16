BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
HAMBURG Jan 16 German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd will focus on integration of Vapores , the Chilean firm with which it is merging, and a return to profit before pressing ahead with a stock market flotation, its chief executive said.
"We believe in our plan, that is why we are not in a rush," Rolf Habben Jansen told journalists in remarks embargoed for Friday.
In the longer run, Hapag-Lloyd still aims to launch an initial public offering, but the CEO has said it was difficult to predict whether this would be possible this year already. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Edward Taylor)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.