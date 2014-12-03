MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
HAMBURG Dec 3 German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd, which is merging with Chile's Compania SudAmericana de Vapores, is in no rush to list its share on the stock exchange, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"A stock market flotation is currently not top priority for us," Rolf Habben Jansen said, adding the company would first focus on integrating Vapores into its business.
In the longer run, Hapag-Lloyd still aims to launch an initial public offering, but the CEO said it was difficult to predict whether this would be possible at the end of 2015 already, as hoped, or not until early 2016. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
WASHINGTON, March 13 Leading Wall Street firms should segment their riskiest businesses into separate highly-capitalized holding companies and shield taxpayers from a future bailout, a leading U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.