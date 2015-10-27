FRANKFURT Oct 27 German container shipping
group Hapag-Lloyd has extended the offer period for
its initial public offering (IPO) by a week to Nov. 3, the
company said on Tuesday.
Books were slated to close on Tuesday and trading was to
start Friday, but demand for the shares remains subdued even
after Hapag-Lloyd earlier this month trimmed the planned volume
of the IPO amid wobbly markets.
People familiar with the deal said on Monday that the
company guided investors to price the IPO at the bottom of the
23-29 euro price range.
Hapag-Lloyd on Monday reiterated that its earnings outlook
remained unchanged, after peer Maersk had slashed
its 2015 profit targets last week.
