FRANKFURT Nov 3 Hapag-Lloyd's initial public offering (IPO) will take place despite wobbly markets and continued investor doubt if it would take off, two people familiar with the deal said.

The shares are being placed at the low end of a revised range of 20-22 euros apiece, the sources said, adding that the official pricing will likely be published later on Tuesday.

Order books for the IPO closed at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner Editing by Sylwia Lasek)