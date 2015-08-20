FRANKFURT Aug 20 German container shipping
group Hapag-Lloyd aims to launch preparations for a
stock market flotation in September, earlier than initially
planned, four sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters
on Thursday.
That would permit the company's shares to trade on the
Frankfurt stock exchange as early as October, the financial
sources said.
The company originally aimed to list its shares at the end
of 2015 or in 2015 after its earnings performed well for several
quarters running.
The group's strong earnings performance in the second
quarter allowed it to advance its listing plans, the sources
said. The company plans to publish second-quarter results next
later in August.
In the first quarter, the company swung to a first-quarter
profit thanks to the stronger U.S. dollar, lower bunker fuel
prices and first effects from its merger with Chilean shipper
CSAV.
The company has already picked Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
and Berenberg to lead the transaction, Reuters reported
previously.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, editing by Thomas Atkins)