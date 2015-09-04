FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German container shipping
group Hapag-Lloyd has taken further steps in
preparation of a stock market listing and has mandated more
banks for the move, but it remains undecided on the timing of
the deal, people familiar with the situation said.
Credit Suisse, Citi and HSBC have
been asked to help organise the initial public offering,
alongside global coordinators Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and
Berenberg, the people said. Three further banks including MM
Warburg are acting in further roles, one of the people said.
Hapag-Lloyd and the banks declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Additional
reporting by Freya Berry and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)