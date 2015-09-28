FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Container shipping group
Hapag-Lloyd is planning to raise $500 million in a
stock market flotation, the company said on Monday, joining a
swathe of initial public offerings in Germany.
The world's fourth largest container liner is planning to
sell new shares worth $400 million, while two existing
shareholders, Kuehne Maritime and CSAV are placing
cornerstone orders of $50 million each.
"This move will give us better access to the capital markets
which will enable us to further invest in our business to become
more competitive," Hapag-Lloyd Chief Executive Rolf Habben
Jansen said.
Hapag-Lloyd, which may be valued at more than 5 billion
euros in the IPO, is the latest German company to announce plans
for an initial public offering (IPO) in recent days, following
automotive supplier Schaeffler, Bayer's plastics
business Covestro, building materials maker Xella and online
classifieds group Scout24.
The companies are seeking to take advantage of still robust
equities markets, but Hapag-Lloyd has adjusted its IPO volume in
response to recent market wobbles, sources familiar with the
deal said.
"Caution was the imperative. Hapag's shareholders opted to
float the smallest possible stake to avoid offering more than
investors are willing to buy and having to scrap IPO plans," one
of the people said.
IPOs with a volume of less than $500 million euros are
generally regarded as providing too little liquidity and are
therefore avoided if possible.
Investor assumptions on equities markets in general as well
as the development of the China market crisis and potential
effects on the real economy and trade activity were taken into
account when preparing for the flotation, another person said.
"You never hit the perfect timing for an IPO," Jansen told
Reuters.
Europe's largest tourism group TUI, which holds
13.9 percent in Hapag, had stressed in the past that it wants to
sell its stake in the event of an IPO as part of a strategy to
focus solely on tourism activities.
TUI is selling some shares in the IPO, but will wait for
follow-on placements to divest the bulk of its shares.
Hapag-Lloyd posted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization of 493.3 million and a net profit
of 157.2 million euros in the first half of 2015.
Listed peers like Maersk, China Cosco
, China Shipping, Orient Overseas
Container Line, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines or Hanjin
Shipping trade at an average multiple of around 6.
When Hapag-Lloyd announced its merger with the container
shipping activities of Chilean rival Vapores last year, it said
it would seek to list on the stock exchange.
The company is now targeting annual net synergies of around
$400 million fully realised by 2017, $100 million higher than
originally planned.
Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are organising
the IPO with the help of Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC
and UniCredit as well as DZ BANK, ING and M.M. Warburg in
further roles.
