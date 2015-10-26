FRANKFURT Oct 26 German container shipping
group Hapag-Lloyd is likely to price its initial
public offering (IPO) at the bottom of the price range, two
people familiar with the process said on Monday.
"The final price guidance is 23 euros a share," one of the
sources said.
The group, whose shares are slated to start trading on
Friday with the offer price to be set on Tuesday, had previously
signalled a price range of 23-29 euros to prospective investors.
But amid wobbly markets Hapag-Lloyd earlier this month
trimmed the planned volume of the IPO.
After peer Maersk slashed its 2015 profit
targets on Friday, Hapag-Lloyd on Monday reiterated that its
earnings outlook remained unchanged.
The company joins several German groups that have recently
had to curb their capital raising ambitions, like plastics maker
Covestro and automotive supplier Schaeffler.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze)