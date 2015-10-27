FRANKFURT Oct 27 German container shipping
group Hapag-Lloyd is considering lowering the offer
price of its planned share sale, two people familiar with the
deal said on Tuesday.
Several investors pulled their offers for Hapag-Lloyd shares
following peer Maersk's profit warning last week
and the company will now try to get them back, the people added.
Hapag-Lloyd has extended the offer period for its initial
public offering (IPO) by a week to Nov. 3, with the market debut
now likely to take place Nov. 6, a company spokesman said.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)