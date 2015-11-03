* Shares offered at 20 euros each
* Company had originally target market cap of over 5 bln eur
* IPO was postponed on weak demand
(Updates with confirmation from Hapag-Lloyd)
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 German shipping group
Hapag-Lloyd priced its initial public offering (IPO)
at the low end of a revised range, giving the group a market
capitalisation of about 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 bln) or less
than half the original target.
Hapag-Lloyd shares were sold at 20 euros ($21.92) apiece,
the German shipping company said on Tuesday, confirming an
earlier Reuters report.
The company had originally targeted a market cap of more
than 5 billion euros, but in wobbly markets offered shares for
23-29 euros each.
Weak demand later prompted it to postpone the IPO, trim the
number of shares on offer and lower the price range to 20-22
euros.
Several large investors had cancelled share orders after a
profit warning from peer Maersk rocked already
jittery markets.
Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipping company
which transports a fifth of all goods on the busiest routes
between Asia and Europe, has been hit by overcapacities and a
slump in freight rates.
Hapag-Lloyd is also suffering from the slowdown in global
trade, but it is less exposed to the Asia-Europe route than
Maersk and other peers as it focuses on the Europe-North America
routes, which have benefited from a strong U.S. dollar.
Amid volatile markets, several other German groups recently
curbed their capital-raising ambitions, including plastics maker
Covestro and automotive supplier Schaeffler.
Real estate Corestate cancelled its IPO on Tuesday.
Hapag-Lloyd raised around $300 million from selling just
over 13 million new shares, while shareholder TUI
offered 2 million shares in an overallotment option.
Part-owner Klaus-Michael Kuehne and Chilean partner CSAV
placed orders worth $30 million each.
Hapag-Lloyd plans to make its market debut in Frankfurt on
Friday.
($1 = 0.9126 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan and Susan Fenton)