FRANKFURT Oct 11 Container shipping group
Hapag-Lloyd is sticking with plans to float, its chief
executive said, despite other German companies curbing their
listing ambitions due to uncertain markets and the impact of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal.
Hapag-Lloyd aims to raise $500 million in a stock market
flotation this year and has said it will use the proceeds to
invest in new ships and containers.
"There will never be a perfect time ... one should not be
too dependent on (the market). From a company perspective, it is
a good time," Hapag-Lloyd Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen
told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) in an
interview published on Sunday.
Plastics maker Covestro and automotive supplier
Schaeffler have cut the price and volume of their
planned listings due to investor sentiment. Both firms supply
the auto industry, which has been rocked by the Volkswagen
scandal.
Building materials maker Xella pulled its flotation plan
entirely.
"We have been posting profits for two quarters and managed
the integration of (Chilean peer Vapores) CSAV better and faster
than expected. Those are strong arguments in talks with
investors," Habben Jansen told FAS.
He also believes a crisis in the shipping industry will end
in two to three years as shippers have been ordering fewer new
vessels since 2012 and widening of the Panama Canal will lead to
many smaller ships being scrapped, alleviating over capacity.
Habben Jansen said Hapag-Lloyd would continue cost cutting
next year but would not cut more jobs.
Hapag-Lloyd launched a savings programme last year that will
cut annual costs by $200 million, in addition to $400 million of
synergies from its merger with CSAV. Due to the merger,
Hapag-Lloyd is cutting fewer than 1,500 jobs.
Hapag-Lloyd is 78 percent owned by a consortium of CSAV, the
city of Hamburg and entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne.
Tourism group TUI owns 14 percent.
TUI has said it would offload at least part of its stake in
Hapag-Lloyd in an initial public offering (IPO), but its chief
Friedrich Joussen made more cautious comments over the weekend.
"Where applicable, we will contribute part of our holding,
depending on investor demand the market environment," weekly
Euro am Sonntag quoted him as saying in an interview, but said
he affirmed TUI's longer-term intention to exit its investment
in container shipping and focus on tourism.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas)