SANTIAGO Dec 4 In an industry where size matters, German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd, which is merging with Chile's Compania Sud Americana de Vapores , will consider adding mega container ships to its fleet to boost competitiveness.

Earlier this week, the companies received the last outstanding regulatory approvals for the merger, clearing the way for the creation of the world's No. 4 container-shipping company.

The merged group could add to its fleet the largest ships in the world by capacity, each almost as long as four soccer pitches, to boost efficiencies, especially on the main Europe-Asia route, Hapag-Lloyd's chief executive, Rolf Habben Jansen, said in an interview on Thursday.

The shipping industry has been battling overcapacity, linked to a glut of new vessels ordered during a boom period before the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, forcing operators to look for ways to overcome one of the worst slumps on record.

Despite the oversupply, companies are looking to replace older and smaller container ships with fewer but larger ones, to command better economies of scale and cut fuel costs.

"If you look at the Far East trade looking at an 18,000 or 20,000 TEU vessel at some point in time, you have to do that ... we will look at the larger vessels. So it is not unlikely that at some point in time we'll also invest in that," Habben Jansen said.

Container ships transport consumer goods such as electronics and food in metal boxes, with a standard length of 20 feet (6 meters), known as TEU (20-foot equivalent units).

The ships would be too big to operate on Latin American routes.

"It is an industry where size does matter," he said, adding that any investment decision on the giant vessels would be made in close coordination with G6 partners.

Hapag-Lloyd is a member of the G6 alliance of containers shippers, whose other members include APL, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Nippon Yusen Kaisha and Orient Overseas Container Line.

Asked about projected sales for the merged company, Habben Jansen said they were forecasting "something slightly above $12 billion" for 2015. "We're not talking about $15 billion or $20 billion." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)