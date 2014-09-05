* Clearance conditional on elimination of some routes
* Creates world's fourth-largest container shipper
* More consolidation could follow
(Adds shipping industry source, details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Hapag-Lloyd and
Compania SudAmericana de Vapores will win conditional
European Union approval for their merger that will create the
world's fourth-largest container shipping company, two people
familiar with the matter said.
The tie-up is important for the shipping industry where
consolidation could help it to overcome the worst slump on
record. And if regulators take a soft line on any concessions
required to allow the deal to proceed, this could spur more
mergers in the industry.
EU approval hinges on the elimination of some overlapping
routes between the consortia in which the companies are members.
This would allay concerns that the deal could reduce
competition, said the people who declined to be named because
the EU decision is not yet public.
"It doesn't mean business would have to be given up," one of
the people said.
Hapag-Lloyd is a member of the G6 alliance whose other
members include APL, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Mitsui
O.S.K. Lines, Nippon Yusen Kaisha and Orient
Overseas Container Line and which operates on Asia-Europe and
Mediterranean trade routes.
Vapores, majority-owned by the billionaire Luksic family,
Chile's richest, is a member of another smaller group.
A shipping industry source predicted more mergers in the
pipeline, saying the Hapag-Lloyd and Vapores deal could be the
benchmark.
"The container industry needs to keep its cost structure low
but there is not much flexibility compared with other shipping
segments like dry bulk where you can alter fuel consumption and
change the way deals are done more easily." the person said. "On
that basis, we will see consolidation in the container market
out of necessity."
"This (deal) is going to be watched by their industry peers
to see how it evolves from here."
Hapag-Lloyd, the world's No. 5 by capacity, is 22-percent
owned by German travel group TUI AG. It tried but
failed to do a deal with German peer Hamburg-Sued last year.
The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the merger
by Sept. 11. Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani and
Hapag-Lloyd declined to comment. Vapores also declined to
comment.
The companies secured the green light from U.S. authorities
last month.
