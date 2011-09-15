FRANKFURT, Sept 15 One of the owners of container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd has ruled out an initial public offering in the next 12-15 months, according to the Financial Times.

The newspaper cited Karl Gernandt, Chief Executive of Kuehne Holding, a member of the Albert Ballin consortium that controls some 62 percent of Hapag-Lloyd, as saying IPO plans had been held up by differences of opinion.

"As long as we do not have clarity about the final ownership structure, an IPO is not going to come. I don't see it in the next 12-15 months," Gernandt told the newspaper.

German tourism group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE), majority owner of TUI Travel , owns a 38.4 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd, which it is looking to divest.

Sources told Reuters in July that turbulent markets and low freight rates had delayed the process.

TUI AG has maintained there are three options for the stake: a sale, flotation, or exercising a put option to sell it to the Albert Ballin consortium.

TUI AG's finance chief Horst Baier told Reuters this week that the situation had not changed. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)