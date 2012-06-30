FRANKFURT, June 30 German shipping company
Hamburg Sued would be an "ideal" merger partner to help vault
rival Hapag-Lloyd into the top tier of shipping companies, a big
shareholder in Hapag-Lloyd told Wirtschaftswoche magazine.
"Only a merger can hoist the shipper (Hapag) back into the
lead group alongside Denmark's Maersk and
Switzerland's MSC," Klaus-Michael Kuehne told the magazine.
Kuehne is a leader of the Albert-Ballin consortium of
investors, which holds nearly 78 percent of Hapag-Lloyd.
Hapag's other main shareholder is TUI AG, with a
stake of just over 22 percent.
Hamburg Sued is Germany's largest privately owned shipping
company and part of the family owned conglomerate Oetker group.
Kuehne, who is also majority owner of Swiss logistics group
Kuehne & Nagel, said he aimed to remain a long-term
shareholder in Hapag after the shipper's initial public
offering, planned for 2013.
If Hapag were to require a capital increase that would lead
to a dilution of his stakeholding, Kuehne would increase his
investment in the company to ensure he maintained a blocking
minority stake of 25 percent, he said.
Kuehne said he had already reached an understanding to that
effect with politicians in the city state of Hamburg, which is
also part of the Albert-Ballin consortium.
"It is important to me to secure the long-term independence
of the shipping company in Hamburg," Kuehne is quoted by the
magazine as saying in a story released in advance of publication
on Monday.
TUI, which also controls Europe's largest tour operator TUI
Travel, tried to float a stake in Hapag-Lloyd last year
but the effort failed due to market turbulence in the wake of
the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
In April, a source close to Hapag's owners told Reuters that
Hapag was in no hurry to float.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Sophie Walker)