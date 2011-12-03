FRANKFURT Dec 3 Singapore-based container shipping group Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) has resumed talks about buying German rival Hapag-Lloyd, German paper Die Welt reported on Saturday without identifying its sources.

NOL had broken off acquisition talks in 2008 after failing to agree on a price for Hapag-Lloyd, which is owned by a consortium of Hamburg-based investors and tourism group TUI .

TUI is looking to exit its 38 percent stake to focus solely on its tourism business.

Die Welt said NOL was in contact with TUI management, with more talks planned for January and a concrete offer expected early next year.

Asked about the report, a TUI spokesman confirmed its intention to divest its Hapag stake but said he would not comment on market rumours.

The Hamburg investors have a right of first refusal to buy TUI's stake, the paper said.

If no such deal emerged by Sept. 30, 2012, TUI could sell its stake to a third party along with enough shares from the Hamburg investors to give the outsider a majority stake. (Reporting by Ralf Banser; Writing by Michael Shields)