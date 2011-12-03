FRANKFURT Dec 3 Singapore-based container
shipping group Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) has resumed
talks about buying German rival Hapag-Lloyd, German
paper Die Welt reported on Saturday without identifying its
sources.
NOL had broken off acquisition talks in 2008 after failing
to agree on a price for Hapag-Lloyd, which is owned by a
consortium of Hamburg-based investors and tourism group TUI
.
TUI is looking to exit its 38 percent stake to focus solely
on its tourism business.
Die Welt said NOL was in contact with TUI management, with
more talks planned for January and a concrete offer expected
early next year.
Asked about the report, a TUI spokesman confirmed its
intention to divest its Hapag stake but said he would not
comment on market rumours.
The Hamburg investors have a right of first refusal to buy
TUI's stake, the paper said.
If no such deal emerged by Sept. 30, 2012, TUI could sell
its stake to a third party along with enough shares from the
Hamburg investors to give the outsider a majority stake.
