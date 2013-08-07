UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 7 Germany's Hapag-Lloyd , the unlisted container shipping group, said on Wednesday that intense competition on the Asia to Europe route, one of the world's busiest, had depressed second-quarter revenues and profits.
Container prices averaged $622 per tonne in the period, down more than 10 percent from last year's $694, still more than three times the level in 2009 at the height of the global economic downturn.
The average freight rate fell 6 percent to $1,499 per TEU, a measure of container ship capacity, down from $1,594 in the same period last year. Freight rates for standard 20-foot (6-metre) containers on the Asia-Europe route have plunged by about 60 percent since mid-March.
Hapag-Lloyd said second-quarter sales fell 5 percent to $1.706 billion from $1.794 billion, on a comparable basis.
Michael Behrendt, Chairman of Hapag-Lloyd's executive board said the group had managed to implement small increases in July and intended to further increase rates.
Analysts said in May a further drop in freight rates may force Maersk Line, the world's No. 1 container shipping operator and a unit of Danish shipping and oil giant A.P. Moller-Maersk , to cut its full-year outlook when it publishes second-quarter earnings on Friday, Aug. 16. [ID: nL6N0E32GP]
Hapag-Lloyd is part-owned by German travel group TUI AG , which reports second-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalia Drozdiak; Editing by Louise Ireland)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources