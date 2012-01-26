* Arison buys 23 pct of Arison Holdings from brother Micky

* Arison Holdings controls 20.2 percent of Hapoalim

TEL AVIV Jan 26 Israel's richest woman Shari Arison has tightened control over Bank Hapoalim by buying her brother Micky's share in Arison Holdings, the investment vehicle holding 20.2 percent of the country's biggest bank.

Arison purchased 23 percent of Arison Holdings from Micky Arison, the chief executive of Carnival Corp, whose luxury liner Costa Concordia capsized off the coast of Italy earlier this month. The Arison siblings inherited billions from their father Ted, who founded Carnival Cruise Lines.

"The purchase deal, following which trusts in which Shari Arison is the main beneficiary control 100 percent of the capital of Arison Holdings, has been completed," Bank Hapoalim said in a statement on Thursday.

Hapoalim did not release financial details, and a spokeswoman for Arison declined to comment.

Hapoalim has a market value of 17.1 billion shekels ($4.6 billion), making Arison Holdings' stake worth 3.5 billion shekels and Micky Arison's share worth nearly 800 million shekels.

Last month Israel's banking regulator granted approval for the deal to go ahead, three years after his predecessor rejected the transaction because of a management crisis in which the bank was engulfed at the time.

Shari Arison also controls Shikun & Binui, Israel's largest construction firm, through Arison Investments.

Shares in Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by outstanding credit and market value, were up 1.9 percent to 13.13 shekels in early afternoon trade. ($1 = 3.75 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)