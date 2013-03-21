BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
March 21 Bank Hapoalim's Chief Financial Officer Ran Oz said:
* Hapoalim seeks low double-digit return on equity in long term
* Hapoalim seeks cost income ratio of 60 percent or below within 3-5 years from 64.7 percent (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
NEW DELHI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Reforms to the system, greater transparency and better practice are needed to check lengthy litigation as rising demand for land in India triggers greater conflict, analysts said on Thursday.