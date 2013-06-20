JERUSALEM, June 20 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said its board nominated Yadin Antebi as its new chief financial officer.

If approved by the Bank of Israel, the country's banking regulator, Antebi would replace Raz Oz, who said he would step down after five years as CFO to pursue other opportunities.

The bank did not give further details.

Antebi most recently has been chief executive of the DS Investment House. From 2005-2009, he was head of the capital market, insurance, and savings and supervisor of insurance at the Ministry of Finance where he was responsible for regulating and supervising institutional entities in Israel and led extensive reforms in the long-term savings market and in the insurance market. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)