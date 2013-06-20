BRIEF-Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in GPPI to 83.8 pct
* Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in the company to 83.8 percent from 86.93 percent
JERUSALEM, June 20 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said its board nominated Yadin Antebi as its new chief financial officer.
If approved by the Bank of Israel, the country's banking regulator, Antebi would replace Raz Oz, who said he would step down after five years as CFO to pursue other opportunities.
The bank did not give further details.
Antebi most recently has been chief executive of the DS Investment House. From 2005-2009, he was head of the capital market, insurance, and savings and supervisor of insurance at the Ministry of Finance where he was responsible for regulating and supervising institutional entities in Israel and led extensive reforms in the long-term savings market and in the insurance market. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Slate Office REIT qtrly rental revenue $35.1 million versus $29.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 6 The rouble's appeal for carry trade is probably overstated, analysts at Russia's central bank said on Monday.