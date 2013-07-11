TEL AVIV, July 11 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, said on Thursday it received approval from the banking regulator to reinstate a cash dividend on a quarterly basis.

The bank will distribute its first quarterly dividend in the amount of 92.2 million shekels ($25.5 million), or 0.07 shekel a share, equal to 15 percent of net profit.

The bank also said its board decided on a policy of distributing up to 30 percent of its net operating profit. This policy will be in effect until the bank reaches the capital targets set by the banking regulator.

($1 = 3.615 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)