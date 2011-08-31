* Q2 net profit 712 mln shekels vs 661 mln forecast

* Financing income 2.14 bln shekels vs 2.12 bln forecast (Adds details)

TEL AVIV Aug 31 Bank Hapoalim , Israel's second-largest bank, reported higher second-quarter net profit that beat analysts' estimates, as a stronger economy boosted financing income and led to lower credit loss provisions.

Net profit rose to 712 million shekels ($199 million) from 497 million a year earlier, the bank said on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 661 million shekels.

Financing income before a charge for credit losses rose to 2.14 billion shekels from 1.84 billion, while the credit loss provision slipped to 327 million from 341 million.

Analysts had forecast financing income of 2.12 billion shekels and credit expenses of 290 million shekels.

Its capital adequacy ratio rose to 14.1 percent from 13.9 percent at the end of 2010.

($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Erica Billingham)