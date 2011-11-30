* Q3 net profit down 9 pct to 471 mln shekels vs 428 mln forecast

* Credit loss charges 498 mln shekels, up from 290 mln (Adds details)

TEL AVIV Nov 30 Hapoalim, one of Israel's top two banks, reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly net profit due to higher financing expenses and an increase in credit loss provisions as the economy weakens.

Third-quarter net profit at Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank in terms of market value, was 471 million shekels ($124 million), compared with 518 million in the year earlier period and a Reuters' poll forecast of 428 million.

Credit loss charges grew to 498 million shekels from 290 million, while financing income before the provision fell to 1.75 billion shekels from 2.053 billion.

Financing profit decreased due to the negative adjustment to fair value of derivative instruments and from financing expenses related to hedging of investments overseas. By contrast, profit from regular financing activity increased.

Unlike some of its peers, including rival Leumi, Hapoalim did not issue a profit warning this quarter.

Hapoalim's ratio of capital to risk assets slipped to 13.64 percent.

($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and David Cowell)