* Prosecutors cite lack of sufficient evidence
* Turn case over to Israeli banking regulator
* Hapoalim CEO had been investigated over approving loan
* Analyst says move is good news for Hapoalim
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Jan 17 Israeli prosecutors
ended an investigation of the chief executive of Bank Hapoalim
, Israel's largest lender, saying on Tuesday they
lacked enough evidence to pursue fraud charges against him.
But Zion Kenan could still face punishment by Israeli
banking regulators.
Last February, Israeli police recommended that the state
prosecutor indict Kenan on breach of trust and fraud charges.
The state's attorney "has decided to close the investigation
against Zion Kenan ... due to insufficient evidence," it said in
a statement.
The police's fraud unit investigated Kenan and former
Hapoalim Chairman Dan Dankner over the approval of a loan
extended to Dankner in 2008, when Kenan held a senior position
at Hapoalim but was not yet CEO.
With Kenan's help, in October 2008 Danker received approval
for a $3.4 million loan from the committee for transactions with
parties connected to Hapoalim. Prosecutors had suspected Kenan
did not tell the truth to committee members.
"After studying and analysing the evidence gathered in the
investigation, the deputy state prosecutor decided ... there is
not enough evidence at the high level of proof required in
criminal proceedings to prove that Kenan lied to committee
members," the attorney general's office said on Tuesday.
However, justice officials believe there were some
improprieties by Kenan so the findings have been sent to the
Bank of Israel's Supervisor of Banks.
Shares of Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by outstanding
credit and market value, were up 2.2 percent in afternoon
trading to outpace gains of 1.3 percent on the broader Tel Aviv
bourse.
"This (case dismissal) is good news for the bank since it
will not have to go through an upheaval in its management," said
Adi Scop, an analyst at the IBI Investment House.
"At a time of an economic slowdown and financial crisis in
Europe, the last thing the bank needs on its head is loss of
trust in its management. There is still no last word by the Bank
of Israel but I believe Kenan and Bank Hapoalim can breathe
easily."
Dankner became chairman of Hapoalim in 2007 and stepped down
in 2009 after a two-month battle with banking regulators who
demanded his resignation. At the time, the Bank of Israel said
it was unhappy with disagreements between Dankner and former
chief executive Zvi Ziv that led to Ziv's resignation in 2009.
Ziv was replaced by Kenan.
