By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 Israeli prosecutors ended an investigation of the chief executive of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, saying on Tuesday they lacked enough evidence to pursue fraud charges against him.

But Zion Kenan could still face punishment by Israeli banking regulators.

Last February, Israeli police recommended that the state prosecutor indict Kenan on breach of trust and fraud charges.

The state's attorney "has decided to close the investigation against Zion Kenan ... due to insufficient evidence," it said in a statement.

The police's fraud unit investigated Kenan and former Hapoalim Chairman Dan Dankner over the approval of a loan extended to Dankner in 2008, when Kenan held a senior position at Hapoalim but was not yet CEO.

With Kenan's help, in October 2008 Danker received approval for a $3.4 million loan from the committee for transactions with parties connected to Hapoalim. Prosecutors had suspected Kenan did not tell the truth to committee members.

"After studying and analysing the evidence gathered in the investigation, the deputy state prosecutor decided ... there is not enough evidence at the high level of proof required in criminal proceedings to prove that Kenan lied to committee members," the attorney general's office said on Tuesday.

However, justice officials believe there were some improprieties by Kenan so the findings have been sent to the Bank of Israel's Supervisor of Banks.

Shares of Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by outstanding credit and market value, were up 2.2 percent in afternoon trading to outpace gains of 1.3 percent on the broader Tel Aviv bourse.

"This (case dismissal) is good news for the bank since it will not have to go through an upheaval in its management," said Adi Scop, an analyst at the IBI Investment House.

"At a time of an economic slowdown and financial crisis in Europe, the last thing the bank needs on its head is loss of trust in its management. There is still no last word by the Bank of Israel but I believe Kenan and Bank Hapoalim can breathe easily."

Dankner became chairman of Hapoalim in 2007 and stepped down in 2009 after a two-month battle with banking regulators who demanded his resignation. At the time, the Bank of Israel said it was unhappy with disagreements between Dankner and former chief executive Zvi Ziv that led to Ziv's resignation in 2009. Ziv was replaced by Kenan. (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Erica Billingham)