TEL AVIV Feb 27 Bank Hapoalim
unit Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a
7 percent drop in quarterly net profit because the year-earlier
period was boosted by an accounting adjustment.
Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 57 million shekels ($15
million), on revenue up 5 percent to 437 million, Isracard said
on Monday.
Net profit in the 2010 quarter was boosted by 12 million
shekels from an accounting adjustment related to its awards
programme for credit card holders.
Chairwoman, Irit Izakson said the company was diversifying
its income by focusing on non-banking credit as an important
growth engine.
The number of its cards in circulation grew 6 percent in
2011 to 3.41 million.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest commercial lender, was scheduled
to report financial results in late March.
($1 = 3.80 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)