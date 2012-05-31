* Q1 net profit 659 mln shekels vs 540 mln forecast

* Financing income slips, credit loss charges jump (Adds details)

TEL AVIV May 31 Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel's two largest banks, reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to a jump in credit loss provisions as economic growth slows, but the results were better than forecast.

Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank in terms of market value and outstanding credit, posted first-quarter net profit of 659 million shekels ($170 million), compared with 540 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Provision for credit losses charges jumped to 303 million shekels from an unusually low 14 million a year earlier, while net interest income dipped to 1.96 billion shekels from 1.97 billion. Analysts had expected credit loss charges of 369 million shekels.

Hapoalim said its core tier 1 capital ratio rose to 8.2 percent from 7.9 percent at the end of 2011. ($1=3.88 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)