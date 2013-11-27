TEL AVIV Nov 27 Bank Hapoalim
reported a rise in quarterly net profit but slightly missed
analysts' expectations as Israel's largest lender booked
higher-than-expected provisions for credit losses.
Hapoalim on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net profit of
653 million shekels ($184.5 million), up from 625 million a year
earlier and just missing expectations of 657 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Net financing income edged up to 2.117 billion shekels from
2.115 billion, while credit loss provisions rose to 375 million
shekels from 286 million.
Analysts had forecast net financing income of 2.049 billion
shekels and credit loss provisions of 297 million.
Hapoalim said the increase in the provisions "reflects a
cautious approach towards the current state of the Israeli
economy".
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
rose to 9.3 percent from 8.9 percent at the end of 2012.
Israel's banking regulator has required banks to hold core
Tier 1 ratio of at least 9 percent by the start of 2015 as part
of a global drive to strengthen the industry and prevent a
repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
The bank declared a dividend of 92 million shekels for the
quarter, similar to the second quarter. In July the bank said it
would reinstate a cash dividend on a regular quarterly basis for
the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008.
($1 = 3.54 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)