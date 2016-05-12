May 12 HARBIN DONGAN AUTO ENGINE CO., LTD:

* Says the co files lawsuit against Harbin Hafei Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd. with Heilongjiang Province High People's Court, regarding sales contract disputes

* Says the co is requesting the defendant to repay debt of 262.6 million yuan and interests, as well as to bear litigation costs

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kM6vm

