May 9 * Harbinger capital, hedge fund manager philip falcone have reached agreement

in principle to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe -- SEC

filing * Settlement intended to resolve two civil actions previously filed in federal

court against Harbinger, falcone -- SEC filing * Falcone agree to settle without admitting or denying SEC allegations -- SEC

filing * Says settlement requires Harbinger Capital falcone, other Harbinger entities

to pay about $18 million in civil penalties, disgorgement, interest -- SEC

filing * Says settlement bars falcone for 2 years from associating with broker-dealers

and investment advisers, but lets him during that period remain associated

with Harbinger Capital * Agreement in principle is subject to approval by court and by SEC

commissioners -- SEC filing