CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with commodity prices
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while the industrial and financial services groups also lost ground.
May 9 * Harbinger capital, hedge fund manager philip falcone have reached agreement
in principle to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe -- SEC
filing * Settlement intended to resolve two civil actions previously filed in federal
court against Harbinger, falcone -- SEC filing * Falcone agree to settle without admitting or denying SEC allegations -- SEC
filing * Says settlement requires Harbinger Capital falcone, other Harbinger entities
to pay about $18 million in civil penalties, disgorgement, interest -- SEC
filing * Says settlement bars falcone for 2 years from associating with broker-dealers
and investment advisers, but lets him during that period remain associated
with Harbinger Capital * Agreement in principle is subject to approval by court and by SEC
commissioners -- SEC filing
* Skyline -on March 1, 2017, announced to employees at Elkhart, Indiana facility that it has determined to suspend operations at Elkhart facility
* On march 2, compensation committee of board of Neothetics approved an increase in base salary for Susan Knudson, Co's CFO