March 26 Philip Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners Fund II lost more money in February, due largely to the fund's big investment in ailing telecom company LightSquared, two sources familiar with the numbers said.

The fund declined 29.6 percent in February, leaving it down 26.7 percent for the first two months of the year. Falcone often takes his time, relative to competitors, in reporting monthly performance to his investors. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss, writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)