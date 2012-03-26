By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 26
BOSTON, March 26 Hedge fund manager Philip
Falcone's clients got another dose of bad news when the
billionaire investor said his flagship fund lost 29.6 percent in
February largely because of ailing telecommunications company
LightSquared Inc.
For the first two months of 2012, the Harbinger Capital
Partners Fund II fell 26.7 percent, said two sources who are
familiar with the numbers but cannot discuss them publicly.
The heavy losses in the portfolio coincided with news that
the U.S. government planned to revoke its provisional approval
to LightSquared to build out its network after tests
showed that the network would interfere with the global
positioning systems used by the military and commercial
airliners among others.
Falcone, who cemented his reputation with a savvy bet
against the subprime mortgage market, has recently wagered his
career and portfolio largely on bringing wireless service to
rural America. LightSquared makes up more than half of the
roughly $4 billion fund.
Falcone often takes his time, relative to other hedge fund
managers, in releasing monthly performance numbers.
Falcone's numbers for February stand in sharp contrast to
the industry average where the Hennessee Group's monthly index
shows the average fund gaining 1.72 percent in February, leaving
it up 4.07 for the first two months of the year.
For Falcone's investors there seems to be little good news
on the horizon. February's poor performance numbers follow
similarly bad numbers for 2011 when the fund lost 47 percent
because the LightSquared investment had to be revalued.
While there was some improvement in performance in January, it
did not last long as more problems hit LightSquared.
Since the government's warning that LightSquared would not
be allowed to continue its build out, the Reston, Virginia-based
company has had to lay off scores of employees and replaced its
chief executive officer.
Falcone, who has bank rolled the company by having invested
over $3 billion, however held out hope for LightSquared's future
when he told investors on an investor call in mid-February that
he remained committed to the project.
Outside auditors were responsible for marking the portfolio
down and Falcone said it was out of his control, adding that he
felt the revaluation was only temporary.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Matthew Goldstein
and Tim Dobbyn)