UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 17 Harboes Bryggeri A/S
* Q2 EBITDA 32.4 million Danish crowns ($5.43 million) versus 30.5 million crowns
* Q2 net sales 341.8 million crowns versus 358.5 million crowns
* Q2 pre-tax profit 9.1 million crowns versus 6.6 million crowns
* Updates 2014/2015 outlook
* Sees 2014/2015 EBITDA at 115 million-125 million crowns
* Sees 2014/2015 pre-tax profit of about 25 million - 35 million crowns
* Previously expected 2014/2015 EBITDA of 105 million - 115 million crowns and pretax profit of 20 million - 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 5.9717 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources