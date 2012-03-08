Europe's refiners cash in despite OPEC oil cuts
NEW YORK, March 8 Midstream firm Buckeye Partners said on Thursday new capacity on a gasoline pipeline from Linden, New Jersey, to Macungie, Pennsyvlania, will be online on April 1.
The company had previously said that it will add 30,000 barrels per day of capacity to the pipeline next month.
A second phase of expansion will raise the line's capacity by 45,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2013.
The company has offered to buy Chevron's Perth Amboy plant in February and disclosed plans to use it as a terminal from which it will dispatch imported gasoline to the Northeast region, recently plagued by a series of refinery closures. Buckeye expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2012.
Once the acquisition goes through, Buckeye plans to build a 16-inch (0.4064 meter) pipeline between Perth Amboy and Linden, New Jersey.
Gasoline supplies have recently tightened in Pennsylvania, particularly in the Pittsburgh area, after regional refiners shuttered or put up for sale three plants that comprise 50 percent of the North East's refining capacity.
