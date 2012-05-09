Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
NEW YORK May 9 Harbor Freight has revised the terms on its dividend recap loan, sources told been Thomson Reuters LPC. The issuer has downsized its $1 billion senior secured term loan to $750 million. It also has shortened the tenor on the facility to 5.5 years from seven years.
The rate on the loan has bumped up to 425bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. At launch, the loan was guided at 400bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor a discount of 99 cents on the dollar.
The loan will have 101 soft call protection for one year and continues to be covenant-lite. As a result of the changes, pro forma total leverage has declined to three times from 3.7 times at launch. Recommitments are due at 5 p.m. today.
As previously reported, the term loan is led by Credit Suisse. The company is also raising an asset-based revolving line of credit via Wells Fargo. Proceeds are to refinance existing debt and pay a dividend.
In December 2010, Harbor Freight, which is a discount tool store, raised a $650 million term loan B at 500bp over Libor with a 1.5 percent Libor floor. That loan was sold to institutional investors at 99 cents on the dollar and came with call protection of 102 and 101 in the first and second years, respectively. (Editing By Jon Methven)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.