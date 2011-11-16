MELBOURNE Nov 17 Australian building
products maker James Hardie Industries Ltd doubled its
second-quarter profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by a
more stable, though weak, housing market in the United States,
its biggest market.
The company reaffirmed its outlook for a full year profit
between $126 million and $140 million, assuming the Australian
dollar remains around current levels and the U.S. and Australian
housing markets remain relatively stable.
"While we have seen more consistent and stable demand for
our products, there remains no evidence that a sustainable
recovery in the U.S. housing construction market is underway,"
the company said.
Net operating profit, excluding payments into an asbestos
fund, jumped to $41.2 million for the September quarter from
$20.7 million a year earlier. Five brokers on average had
expected a profit of $34.8 million.
It reinstated its dividend at 4 cents a share, slightly
above some forecasts.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)