LONDON Aug 25 A string of natural disasters pushed British insurer Hardy Underwriting to a first-half loss, as the industry reels from events such as earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand at the start of this year.
Hardy reported a loss of 17 million pounds ($28 million) for the six months to end-June on Thursday, compared with a profit of 2 million in the 2010 period.
It held its interim dividend at 4.4 pence.
The loss comes days after rival Amlin crashed to a 192 million pounds pretax loss.
"In common with the wider market, Hardy has incurred large losses. The overall development of the business, with the aim of achieving a larger, well diversified short tail portfolio with above average long run returns, however, remains on track," Hardy chairman David Mann said. ($1 = 0.610 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)
