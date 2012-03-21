* CNA offers 280 pence per share cash

* Hardy shares up 35 percent to 276 pence

* Bid is a "very, very good deal" for Hardy investors - analyst (Adds CNA comment, analyst reaction, background)

LONDON, MARCH 21 - U.S. insurer CNA Financial has struck a deal to buy loss-making Lloyd's of London rival Hardy Underwriting, ending months of uncertainty over the latter's future after the group put itself up for sale amid rising catastrophe claims.

CNA, 90 percent-owned by U.S. industrial conglomerate Loews Corporation, has agreed to pay 280 pence per share in cash for Hardy, valuing the insurer at about 143 million pounds ($227 million), the two companies said on Wednesday.

Hardy, the smallest listed insurer operating at Lloyd's, effectively put itself up for sale in December after being hit by a jump in natural disaster claims, and had received offers from rivals including Dublin-based Beazley.

"The board believes that CNA's offer represents the most attractive outcome for our shareholders and will enhance Hardy's business," Hardy Chairman David Mann said in a statement.

Smaller Lloyd's of London insurers are seen ripe for consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, with forthcoming strict regulatory capital requirements adding further pressure.

Chaucer accepted a 292 million-pound offer from Hanover Insurance last year, while Brit Insurance succumbed in 2010 to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.

CNA's offer for Hardy is 37 percent above its closing price on Tuesday, and represents a 50 percent premium to last Nov. 30, the day before the insurer revealed it had received takeover approaches.

"This looks to us to be a very, very good deal for Hardy shareholders ... we do not expect any other bidder to come in," Espirito Santo analyst Joy Ferneyhough wrote in a note, putting the bid at 1.35 times Hardy's estimated 2012 asset value against an average of 1.1 times for the wider Lloyd's sector.

Hardy shares were 35 percent higher at 276.5 pence by 1615 GMT. Prior to Wednesday's announcement, the stock had fallen 40 percent in the past year.

Under the deal, Hardy's Barbara Merry will stay as chief executive, while CNA Chairman and CEO Thomas Motamed will join the Hardy board.

"While Hardy's recent results reflect the extraordinary level of natural catastrophe losses across the global insurance industry, the Hardy franchise is built on a strong foundation," Motamed said in a statement.

This month, Hardy reported a 2011 pretax loss of 42.1 million pounds, hit by a jump in claims from last year's floods in Thailand and the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand.

Separately, Beazley said it had ended talks with Hardy and no longer planned to bid for the group.

CNA shares were 0.3 percent higher at $29.64, valuing the group at about $8 billion.

($1 = 0.6307 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and David Hulmes)