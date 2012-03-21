* CNA offers 280 pence per share cash
LONDON, MARCH 21 - U.S. insurer CNA Financial has
struck a deal to buy loss-making Lloyd's of London rival Hardy
Underwriting, ending months of uncertainty over the
latter's future after the group put itself up for sale amid
rising catastrophe claims.
CNA, 90 percent-owned by U.S. industrial conglomerate Loews
Corporation, has agreed to pay 280 pence per share in cash
for Hardy, valuing the insurer at about 143 million pounds ($227
million), the two companies said on Wednesday.
Hardy, the smallest listed insurer operating at Lloyd's,
effectively put itself up for sale in December after being hit
by a jump in natural disaster claims, and had received offers
from rivals including Dublin-based Beazley.
"The board believes that CNA's offer represents the most
attractive outcome for our shareholders and will enhance Hardy's
business," Hardy Chairman David Mann said in a statement.
Smaller Lloyd's of London insurers are seen ripe for
consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have
weighed on their shares, with forthcoming strict regulatory
capital requirements adding further pressure.
Chaucer accepted a 292 million-pound offer from Hanover
Insurance last year, while Brit Insurance succumbed in
2010 to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.
CNA's offer for Hardy is 37 percent above its closing price
on Tuesday, and represents a 50 percent premium to last Nov. 30,
the day before the insurer revealed it had received takeover
approaches.
"This looks to us to be a very, very good deal for Hardy
shareholders ... we do not expect any other bidder to come in,"
Espirito Santo analyst Joy Ferneyhough wrote in a note, putting
the bid at 1.35 times Hardy's estimated 2012 asset value against
an average of 1.1 times for the wider Lloyd's sector.
Hardy shares were 35 percent higher at 276.5 pence by 1615
GMT. Prior to Wednesday's announcement, the stock had fallen 40
percent in the past year.
Under the deal, Hardy's Barbara Merry will stay as chief
executive, while CNA Chairman and CEO Thomas Motamed will join
the Hardy board.
"While Hardy's recent results reflect the extraordinary
level of natural catastrophe losses across the global insurance
industry, the Hardy franchise is built on a strong foundation,"
Motamed said in a statement.
This month, Hardy reported a 2011 pretax loss of 42.1
million pounds, hit by a jump in claims from last year's floods
in Thailand and the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand.
Separately, Beazley said it had ended talks with Hardy and
no longer planned to bid for the group.
CNA shares were 0.3 percent higher at $29.64, valuing the
group at about $8 billion.
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques
and David Hulmes)