TEL AVIV, July 5 Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services and the Israel Infrastructure Fund (IIF) have agreed to buy 3 percent of the Tamar natural gas field from Texas-based Noble Energy for $369 million.

Harel and IIF have an option to buy another 1 percent of Tamar for $123 million, Harel, which is the largest investor in IIF, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Tamar was discovered in the eastern Mediterranean in 2009 with reserves of 10 trillion cubic feet. It began production in 2013 and is now Israel's primary gas supply.

Noble will be entitled to royalties if the Tamar partners sign an export deal with Egypt by the end of 2016.

The deal is conditioned upon receiving regulatory approval.

Noble and its Israeli partner Delek Group control a number of natural gas fields off Israel's coast. Under a deal reached with the Israeli government to boost competition in the sector, Noble agreed to trim its stake in Tamar to 25 percent from 36 percent.

Delek agreed to sell its entire 31.3 percent stake.

Israeli media previously reported Noble was in talks with a few Israeli institutions regarding the sale of an 11 percent stake for at least $1 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)