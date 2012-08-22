TEL AVIV Aug 22 Israel's Harel Insurance
Investment and Financial Services entered into a joint
venture with SL Green Realty Corp to establish a second
student dorm tower for Pace University in downtown Manhattan.
SL Green is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT)
in New York City.
This new building follows construction by the partnership of
a 609-bed dormitory for Pace at 180 Broadway.
The $112 million project will be financed through the
partnership's equity and bank financing and is expected to
generate an annual return of over 7 percent.
Construction is due to begin in April 2013 and completion is
scheduled for August 2015.
"The student dorm market in Manhattan is a stable market
characterised by significantly lower supply than demand and a
particularly high occupancy rate," said Gadi Ben-Haim, head of
Harel's real estate division. "These statistics helped the
partnership formulate a transaction that generates an above
average return with potential for significant increase in
value."