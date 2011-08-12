PORT LOUIS Aug 12 Mauritius' sugar producer
Harel Freres Ltd. swung to a pretax profit of 900,000
Mauritius rupees ($31,915) in the first half from a pretax loss
of 70.2 million rupees a year ago, buoyed by its energy unit,
the firm said on Friday.
Some 20 percent of the Indian Ocean island's power is
generated from burning bagasse, the waste generated when
crushing sugar cane, giving it one of the world's highest ratios
of renewable energy.
Harel Freres said pretax profit from energy production
activities rose to 99 million rupees in the six months to June
30 from 52.5 million a year earlier.
However, its sugar cluster posted a pretax loss of 216.3
million rupees against a loss of 222.3 million in the same
period in 2010. The firm said this loss could be mitigated by a
higher estimated sugar price for the 2011 crop.
The Mauritius Sugar Syndicate has said producers will be
paid 15,000 rupees per tonne of sugar this year as the Indian
Ocean island shifts to exporting refined sugar. Last year the
rate was 13,535 rupees.
"We would expect overall performance for 2011 to be better
than last year. The profitability of our energy and commercial
activities should improve, while losses suffered to date by our
sugar activity will be substantially reduced during the crop
season," the company said.
Harel Freres said earnings per share fell to 0.32 rupees
from 0.54 rupees, while revenue rose to almost 1.39 billion
rupees from 1.2 billion.
($1 = 28.200 Mauritius Rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and
David Hulmes)