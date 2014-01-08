Jan 8 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 446.1 million yuan ($73.7 million) for 50MW solar power project in Inner Mongolia

* Says plans to invest 440.6 million yuan for 50MW solar power project in Hebei province

* Says plans to invest 892.1 million yuan for 100MW solar power project in Inner Mongolia

