Aug 25 China's Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to invest about 1 billion yuan (162.50 million US dollar) in solar power project in Hebei province

* Says signs framework agreement to invest 4 billion yuan in three years in solar power project in Heilongjiang province

* Says unit Hareon Swiss Holding AG signs agreement with General Directorate of Agricultural Credit Cooperative Central Union (TKKB) and Ilb Helios Energy Ltd Co (ILB) for solar power project in Turkey

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1p87zn5;bit.ly/1p87AHx;bit.ly/1tKQUnW

