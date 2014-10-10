Oct 10 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says it and unit plan to boost capital to solar power subsidiary in Jiangsu's Jiangyin city by a combined 300 million yuan (48.93 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ss9vHy

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1308 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)